Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.18 Is Out, New Coalition Operator

A new update went live for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.18, you will find that the devs added a new Coalition Operator: Talon. They also added the NVG Infected Multiplayer Mode – Infected in the Dark, where Survivors only have a thermal sight and a limited NVG battery, but take note that the Infected can see in Dark.

This is the latest installment of the first-person action saga of Activision and Infinity Ward. It is a remake of one of the most famous sub sagas or series of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare, which adapts to the new times and that maintains the spirit of the 2007 work in its campaign and multiplayer with new graphics, playable improvements and new details. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Call of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.18.

New Coalition Operator, Talon!

Khandor Hideout 24/7 Playlist in Modern Warfare Multiplayer!

NVG Infected Multiplayer Mode – Infected in the Dark. Survivors have a thermal sight and limited NVG battery, but the Infected can see in Dark. Realism damage, so make those headshots count!

Plunder: Blood Money – Guaranteed cash drops on all kills. Bounty Contracts and Finishing Moves pay extra cash!

When using a Tactical Insertion in the crawl space near the oil derrick on Rust, the player will spawn elsewhere on the map instead of where the Tac Insert was placed. This has been fixed.

When using KBM, the navigation arrows used to change which Season you’re viewing go in the wrong direction. This has been fixed thanks to this Call Of Duty Modern Warfare patch.

Fixed a bug where the killcam showed the player they were killed by Thermite rather than underbarrel thermite.

In some cases, Xbox players might experience in-game stuttering after the console has been in Rest Mode and the “Instant On” setting is enabled. This has been fixed.

Fix for a bug where players could see Daily Challenges rewarding duplicate rewards instead of XP.

We now show weapon and equipment counts in the killcam. If a player was using Stopping Power, then the ammo count will be orange to denote this. We also show whether a player was using Dead Silence in the killcam as well thanks to this Call Of Duty Modern Warfare patch.

Since the 3/10 update, some players could encounter white flashes of light/VFX when shooting/standing near a wall, object, or another player. This has been fixed.

Increased the max travel time for Crossbow bolts from 3 seconds to 6 seconds for longer distance shots.

Bolt action rechamber will no longer be retriggered if interrupted after the round has been ejected (this fixes an issue with redundant bolt action rechambers after weapon switches).

Removing inaccurate attachment description from Solozero NVG Enhanced Scope: “Optic glint visible to enemies”.

Here you will find the complete list of all Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.18 patch notes. I remind you that Activision and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare released on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.