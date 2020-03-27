Borderlands 3 Update Problem Is Just A Late Start, Not A Bug

If you were one of those people expecting to be able to play the new Borderlands 3 update Guns, Love, and Tentacles today, you might be confused as to why you can’t find the new DLC play area on the game’s map. However, there is a solution, or rather, an explanation.

Even though they have a certain date that they’re supposed to come out on, and even if you can download it, there still needs to be an update that has to go out to actually turn the DLC on, and that wasn’t for around half an hour ago as of the time of this writing.

So if you haven’t been able to get to the new areas promised by the new Borderlands 3 update yet, just give it some time, it may not have unlocked in your region yet, or there may be problems trying to get it to unlock on Gearbox’s end.

A message on the official Borderlands Twitter page a short time ago said that the studio was working with Epic to get the update out, and several minutes later announced that the update should be active now for players to download and start playing.

Guns, Love, and Tentacles includes a new planet to explore, new enemies to kill, and, of course, new guns to pick up and shoot people in the face with. The game also comes with a characteristically loony story of Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs getting married on said new planet.

This isn’t the only new Borderlands 3 update coming in the future either, though you’ll have to wait until sometime in April for the upcoming stuff, including Mayhem Mode 2.0 and the new Revenge of the Cartels season, to become active.

In the meantime, if you’ve been waiting for Guns, Love, and Tentacles for a while now, feel free to dive in and play to your heart’s content since the update should be working now. And if it isn’t for you, just be patient.