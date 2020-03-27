Animal Crossing New Horizons Fences Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives you every opportunity and item to improve the outlook of your island. One such item you might find to be a necessity after playing around for a bit would be fences. You can use these Animal Crossing New Horizons Fences to improve the look of your island or to ward of certain areas.

You will be given access to fences very early on in the game as you help out Nook getting residents settled in on your island. Once you have them, feel free to learn more recipes for different designs, and start setting up the yard with whichever variation you see fit.

Nook’s Assignment

After setting up shop for Nook, he will ask for help in getting some new residents for your island settled in. He will request you to get him a few items; and upon completion of his request, he will reward you with fifty pieces of wooden fence.

Feel free to use them to build an initial template for your house, they can be edited later on when you unlock better fences using the DIY recipes.

Buying and Crafting Fences

You can buy more fences from Nook Stop by spending Nook Miles each day. The type of fence changes every day, and you can go to check up if they have something that appeals to you.

Once you have the DIY recipe, simply collect the materials and build away. You can also simply buy fences from the Nook Stop once you have completed the Customization Workshop.

Placing Fences

In order to start placing fences, all you have to do is select the item from the bag and you will enter build mode.

Once you have the hammer in your hand:

Use A to place fences.

Use Y to remove any placed fences.

Exit build mode by using down on the D-Pad.

That’s all you need to know regarding Animal Crossing’s fences. You can buy them, or choose to craft them. Be sure to visit Nook’s Stop every day to see if there is an interesting DIY recipe for you to pick from. If you’re running short on cash, be sure to check out our guide on how to make quick cash in Animal Crossing.