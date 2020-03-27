Aftermath Kollection Surfaces For Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm Studios could possibly be considering to release a packaged version of Mortal Kombat 11 that bundles all of the post-release content packs. The idea is not even surprising since the developer did the same with the previous installment — Mortal Kombat XL.

Earlier today, a listing surfaced on SteamDB for Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection. For those unaware, the third-party platform tracks applications on Steam and sometimes, captures developers preparing games for upcoming updates. Here, Aftermath Kollection by name alone suggests a packaged release for Mortal Kombat 11. However, there is a bit of uncertainty as to when a release can be expected from NetherRealm Studios.

The thing to note is that with the release of Spawn, Mortal Kombat 11 is done with its first fighter pack. Hence, releasing a version now that bundles all of those new characters — Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, Sindel, Joker, and Spawn — would be logical. However, there is reason to believe that NetherRealm Studios is already working on a second fighter pack, meaning that there are more post-release characters on the way. Hence, releasing a collection would make little sense right now.

NetherRealm Studios previously promised “years of content” for Mortal Kombat 11. The new installment in the franchise is expected to receive at least eleven more characters down the road, which also means that there may be a third fighter pack as well. This comes straight from data miners who unearthed the total number of character slots in Mortal Kombat 11 at launch.

Unless Aftermath Kollection turns out to be something else, a complete collection would fair better once all of the fighter packs have been released. In all likelihood, NetherRealm Studios would probably be making such a move once the next-generation consoles are out. Rather than re-release the game in its basic form, a packaged release would make more sense for the newer platforms. Such a move would be made sometime next year.

Just yesterday, an apparent leak suggested Ash Williams from Evil Dead to be getting ready for Mortal Kombat 11. His rumors have been there since the start and at one point was said to be part of the first fighter pack before being replaced by the Joker.