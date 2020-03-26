Two Point Hospital Off The Grid DLC Is Live, Eco-Hospitals

Two Point Hospital has received a brand new DLC. You will see that Two Point Hospital Off The Grid DLC goes eco. There are loads of new content, three brand new locations, and amazing eco-hospitals. The developers also added 31 new items to decorate your hospitals with; and a whopping 35 new illnesses, 9 of which are visible ailments. This DLC is now only available on PC (Steam).

Two Point Hospital is a hospital management simulator that brought back the memory of an extinct genre. Your goal in this hospital strategy and construction video game is none other than designing the perfect health and medical care center, building it from scratch and seeking to offer the widest range of professional services. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Two Point Hospital Off The Grid DLC.

Off The Grid: Added DLC 4 Off the Grid – Three new levels (Wanderoff, Old Newpoint & Windsock); 31 new items; 35 new illnesses; 4 new treatment rooms.

30 awesome new items. Game engine update.

3 new music tracks.

Added some new radio DJ shows.

Mac stability optimisation.

General fixes for issues on Mac.

Stability improvements thanks to this Two Point Hospital update.

Fix for crash on startup in some machines with odd Windows registry locale configuration.

Fix for poor performance updating nav data (whilst placing iteams or rooms) in some rare situations.

Fix for mouse scrolling sensitivity issue on macos Catalina.

Fix for game requesting unnecessary keyboard permissions on macos Catalina.

Minor optimisation tweaks.

Various bug fixes.

Here you will find the complete list of Two Point Hospital Off The Grid DLC patch notes. I remind you that SEGA and Two Point Studios’ Two Point Hospital released on August 30, 2018 for PC, macOS, and Linux; and on February 25, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.