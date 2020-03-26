The Crew 2 Update 1.6.0 Released, Inner Drive

Ubisoft and Ivory Tower’s The Crew 2 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that The Crew 2 Update 1.6.0 introduces the new free Inner Drive update and brings a variety of new content, improvements and fixes to your game experience. Take note that there are 20 new vehicles, including the KOENIGSEGG Jesko.

The Crew 2 is the latest installment in the Ubisoft speed series that, this time, greatly expands its possibilities. With a wide range of vehicles, including motorcycles, speedboats, and planes, the game maintains its intention to recreate almost endless roads and reproduce it all in a racing and speed MMO concept simulation and yet still offer an arcade approach.

The intention with The Crew 2 is to take the first part to a new level, not only in the playable thanks to the driving improvements and the exploration of the land, sea and air; but also when it comes to offering a huge diversity in the types of stages within a driving experience that is newly set in the United States. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding The Crew 2 Update 1.6.0.

Added 4 new vanity types: Custom Nitro, Horns, Window Tints, 2D Emotes.

85 new vanity items – to be released on a weekly basis through the shop or as LIVE Summit rewards.

20 additional items will be automatically gifted to players when the update goes live.

Fixed an issue where planes’ smoke would appear desaturated.

15 New LIVE Summits with their associated activities & rewards.

“Loaned Vehicle” mention now correctly appears in the LIVE Summit leaderboards when applicable.

Fixed an issue where non-Icon players could not claim their LIVE Summit rewards in The Crew 2 (this only applies to certain specific LIVE Summits, such as Open Days).

The date on the reward screen is now that of the current LIVE Summit, rather than that of the completed LIVE Summit.

Fixed an issue where the LIVE Summit billboard would not update instantly after claiming rewards.

The Lamborghini Veneno speedometer sometimes appeared zoomed in.

Mud & snow is now properly displayed when opening the vehicles menu.

The download and install size on the PS4 will be 10 GB. Depending on the platform you are using, the size of the download may also be different. Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all The Crew 2 Update 1.6.0 patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft and Ivory Tower’s The Crew 2 released on June 29, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.