PUBG Console Update 6.3 (1.40) Is Live, Panzerfaust

A brand new patch released for PUBG. This patch is now officially available on PS4 and Xbox One. There will be no console test server update for 6.3. With PUBG Console Update 6.3 (1.40), the devs finally released the Panzerfaust onto Karakin; they rebalanced some weapons; made various bug fixes and quality of life improvements; and the change to invincibility in Team Deathmatch. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding PUBG Console Update 6.3 (1.40).

New Weapon: Panzerfaust

We’ve been sneaking the Panzerfaust into our Season 6 videos since the start, but we’re finally putting the boom tube into your hands! While a powerful AoE damage tool on the Battlegrounds, there are some drawbacks to picking the PUBG Panzerfaust up. First of all, it takes up a primary weapon slot, limiting your options on the diverse terrain of Karakin.

The projectile travels pretty quickly, but can be dodged by the attentive player. There’s also a backblast area behind the Panzerfaust, so watch out for those squadmates before you go firing it off in PUBG.

Weapon Balance Changes

As we near the end of the season in PUBG, we’re also doing a little balance shuffle on a few weapons. The Tommy Gun has been weak for a while, so we’re adding a sight slot for red dots and holos and upping damage, the M249 is moving from Care Packages to normal loot but is also losing a little damage and getting a bit more recoil, and the UMP-45 was nerfed a little too hard with the switch from 9mm, so we’re giving it some love across the board.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue with location of teammate’s character not synchronized with observer’s display in certain situations

Fixed the issue with the gun firing sound becomes muffled when spectating.

Fixed an issue where weapons could clip with a character when using Victory dance 14 emote

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to complete “Earn a kill with a sticky bomb” missions when killing a DBNO player with a sticky bomb

Fixed an issue where a character could use a bandage without holstering their weapon

Fixed an issue where the wrong cinematic trailer is shown for the 2nd community mission reward

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, is a multiplayer action video game that takes us to a huge area of ​​land where the primary objective is to survive and kill your competitors. Framed within the battle royale mode, in the game the last player standing on the stage wins. For this we can use hundreds of weapons and cooperate with other players.

Here you will find the complete list of PUBG Console Update 6.3 (1.40) patch notes. I remind you that PUBG Corporation‘s PUBG released on December 20, 2017 for PC; March 19, 2018 for Android & iOS; Sep 4, 2018 for Xbox One; and December 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4.