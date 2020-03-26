When Will PlayStation 5 Gameplay Be Revealed?

Ever since Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the PlayStation 5 specifications, fans have been asking for gameplay footage. As of right now, we don’t have much to go on regarding how Sony’s next-gen console will run games.

Finally, we know what the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 will have under the hood. However, only one of these next-gen consoles has shown some gameplay footage. Recently, Microsoft reached out to Austin Evans who showed a few minutes of Gears 5 gameplay on the next-gen Xbox console.

Looks like Sony Interactive Entertainment has been playing catch when it comes to revealing their next-gen machines. That means we still don’t have any official gameplay footage for the PS5.

Last year, we did get some brief gameplay snippets from Godfall. Though that was just a peek at a next-gen game and we didn’t know if it was running on PC or the PS5 so it doesn’t count. According to MBG, an exclusive Ratchet and Clank game is rumored to accompany the PS5 at its launch.

If these rumors are anything to go by, then we could potentially get some PS5 gameplay in the summer of 2020. Apart from that, Godfall gameplay could also be revealed around the same window as well. Godfall is the only confirmed PS5 exclusive that has a trailer and some footage under its belt.

Though this is just mere speculation and we don’t have any official statements from Sony regarding the matter. If Sony wishes to one-up Microsoft, releasing some PlayStation 5 gameplay footage for its exclusives would certainly get the job done. We will have to wait and see when some PS5 footage is revealed.

The PS5 specs were recently revealed and it fell short of the Xbox Series X hardware. However, the PS5 SSD is receiving lots of praise from developers and could be game-changer. It’ll be interesting to see if Sony catches up to Microsoft by showing some PS5 exclusive gameplay soon.