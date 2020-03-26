PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Price Will Not Be Over $500, Says Another Analyst

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X price is one important if not the biggest factor affecting the consoles’ sales. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft will have to be very cautious in determining the pricing of their upcoming consoles.

The year 2020 has monumental significance when it comes to the release of the next-gen consoles. Some analysts predicted that the upcoming consoles could be delayed while others suggest they will be released in limited quantities due to the coronavirus situation.

However, fans are still wondering what the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X price will be. A senior market analyst recently talked to Trueachievements about the next-gen machines. According to him, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft would suffer heavy losses if the delay the release of their upcoming consoles.

The analysts predict that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X price will not cost more than $500. Thus the ideal price for the next-gen machines would be between $400 to $500:

Prices for both machines were obviously already lurking in the $400 – $500 region, and $500, in particular, is such a major psychological hurdle that I think we’ll see manufacturers absorb any extra costs rather than risk crossing that. Getting people onto the platform matters more than making them spend in the short-term. It’s their long-term custom that makes money.

A price tag of over %500 for a next-gen console could be too much for the casual console gamer. However, tech giants like Sony and Microsoft can even sell the consoles at a loss at the beginning. These companies can make that money back via their subscription services and game releases.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X price could single-handedly determine their success in the next generation of console gaming. Though we don’t know how the current crisis will shape events in the coming months.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had adverse effects on everyday life all around the globe. Even the gaming industry hasn’t been able to escape the consequences of the outbreak. Various publishers and developers have opted to work from home while others have had to suffer delays or cancelations.

The console manufacturers may also face some sort of problems due to the current crisis. We should keep in mind that all of these are just predictions. Only time will tell what the future holds for the next-gen console pricing and releases.