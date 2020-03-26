Nintendo Switch Gets BioShock, Borderlands, XCOM 2 Collections

Remember all of those recent rumors about various ports that Nintendo was said to be bringing over for the Switch in the coming months? They have officially been validated — finally!

In a sudden new Direct Mini just now, Nintendo announced three major offerings heading over to the hybrid console. The include BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and XCOM 2 — a collection as well. Each of those collections carry hundreds of hours worth of gameplay, which during the current self-isolation situation is just what the doctor ordered.

BioShock: The Collection features the remastered first two installments and BioShock Infinite, while Borderlands: The Handsome Collection features the second installment and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Both collections also include their post-release content and expansion packs. The XCOM 2 collection, however, is more of a bundle that features all post-release content and expansion packs of the critically acclaimed game.

BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and XCOM 2 Collection are scheduled to release on the same date for the Switch. Mark your calendars for May 29, 2020. That being said, Nintendo did note that the release could suffer a delay based on the worldwide pandemic.

Finally, just to point out, all three collections were leaked a few hours before the Direct Mini took place. Earlier today, new placeholder images were discovered on EB Games Canada that listed the aforementioned games.

Rumor: New placeholder images uploaded just now to EBGames Canada website:

– BioShock the Collection

– Borderlands The Handsome Collection

– XCOM 2 Related to rumored #Switch ports / possible #Direct today?https://t.co/xmkKb51j69https://t.co/iZNwiPdrlEhttps://t.co/JwkApYBrPF pic.twitter.com/ebOzM3tIVG — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) March 26, 2020

BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM are three serious heavy-hitting franchises under the 2K Games corporate umbrella. The publisher has been one of the biggest supporters of the Switch and releasing all three beloved collections is just another indicator that 2K Games has great respect for the Switch community.

There may possibly be more ports heading over. Resident Evil 3, for example, is speculated to be one of them.