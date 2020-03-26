Is 825GB SSD Size Enough for PlayStation 5?

As we already know, the PlayStation 5 will have an SSD capacity if 825GB. With game sizes getting bigger day by day, the question is, is 825GB enough storage space for the PS5?

With game sizes increasing with time, one 1TB of storage space is becoming more and more restrictive. Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare require 120GB and 160GB of storage space respectively. With an 825GB SSD, PlayStation 5 owners will not be able to store more than 5 AAA games on the console.

This estimate isn’t taking into consideration any other data you may have stored on the PS5. Fans are worried that they may have to shuffle games due to the limited storage capacity.

In the recent PlayStation 5 reveal, architect Mark Cerny stated that PS5 owners will be able to get additional storage space by using an external hard drive. Owners can even install an M.2 SSD in the dedicated expansion port if they require more space.

Though there is a catch. The PS5 does support external hard drives but only for the purpose of playing PS4 games through backwards compatibility. This implies that users will have to buy another SSD if they want more space to play PS5 games.

Let’s not forget that the PS5 has blazing fast SSD speeds. It’ll be hard to find SSD’s that fast even at the end of the year. On top of that, we can expect these faster SSD’s to be very expensive, to say the least. Then there is the problem of fitting these custom SSD’s in the PS5’s installation bay.

What all this suggests is that Sony Interactive Entertainment will eventually release their own official PS5 expansion SSD’s. Fans feel like they are being forced to purchase additional storage space. Most people can barely purchase these next-gen consoles and now they may have to purchase additional storage as well.

People who cannot afford additional storage for the PS5 will have to choose which games to play at a given time. The PS5 SSD storage space will most likely prove to be restrictive for most users. We will have to wait and see if 825GB is adequate space for upcoming PS games.