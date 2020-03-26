Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.1 Released, Changes And Bug Fixes

A new update went live for Insurgency: Sandstorm on Steam. In Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.1, you will find that they made loads of gameplay changes and bug fixes. The devs made some balance adjustments to Tavor 7 and ACE 52; fixed an issue causing player classes to display inconsistently on the scoreboard; and fixed the occurrence of clipping with some of the new cosmetics.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is an action video game set in the war in the Middle East, which bets on first person and realism. The title offers players a cooperative and multiplayer experience, with an improved immersion in the game and highly detailed maps. In this way, users will enjoy the tactical action of the Insurgency saga, while combat is unleashed. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.1.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to select different hairstyles when playing as Male Security unless they had Headgear selected as well.

Fixed an issue preventing the Power Plant image from displaying properly.

Fixed some clipping issues with the new Insurgent Leather Red, Blue, Black, and Gray cosmetic.

Fixed an issue where Domination maps were displaying the full scenario name instead of the scenario type.

Fixed an issue thanks to this Insurgency: Sandstorm patch causing saved replay titles to have incorrectly formatted names.

Fixed some display issues when wearing the Insurgent Smooth Mask.

Fixed a clipping issue with the Too Cool Headset and female hairstyles.

Fixed an issue where the Moptop hair and Headset combination could show a bald spot in the hair.

Fixed an issue preventing players from viewing players profiles from the scoreboard.

Fixed an issue thanks to this Insurgency: Sandstorm patch causing player classes to display inconsistently on the scoreboard.

Reduced the occurrence of clipping with the Covered, Balaclava Open, and various Headgear cosmetics.

Fixed Compression item having incorrect stitching colors.

Fixed Headset, Too Cool Headset, Baseball Headset, Watch Cap Headset items having incorrect ear piece and headband colors.

Here you will find the complete list of Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.1 patch notes. I remind you that New World Interactive and Focus Home Interactive’s Insurgency: Sandstorm released on December 12, 2018 for PC; and on August 25, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.