As important as the golden tools are to help you build your dream island, it is equally difficult to get them in the first place. In this guide, we will show you How to Get Golden Tools in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Golden tools require certain requirements to be met in order to get your hands on them! First of all, you will need the recipes for them and the right materials and what you must know is that these tools also break and you can craft them again.

The Golden tools consist of a Golden Axe, Golden Shovel, Golden Fishing Rod, Golden Net and Golden Watering gun. In the following text I will keep my emphasis on how you can get the recipes for these tools and craft them.

Golden Shovel

In order to get this particular tool, you have to help Gulliver a total of 30 times. Whenever you see him on the beach go to him and rescue him. Once you do this you will need a golden nugget and a shovel to craft the Golden Shovel.

Golden Axe

For this particular tool, you have to break the axe a total of 100 times by smacking it on the rocks or the trees. Once you do this you will be given the DIY recipe to craft the Golden axe but you still need a gold nugget and a axe.

Golden Fishing Rod

For this, you will have to go on an extended fishing adventure! Catch every type of fish in Critterpedia! After this, you will as always, require a golden nugget and a fishing rod to craft a Golden Fishing Rod.

Golden Net

Be ready to hunt for each and every bug in Citterpedia because this is the first requirement for this golden tool. Once you are done catching all the bugs in the area, get a golden nugget and another net to craft it into a Golden Net.

Golden Watering Can

This tool requires the most work! Your island has to have a 4-star rating! To do this you must have upgraded your resident services to full potential. When the resident services are fully upgraded, ask Isabelle to carry out an evaluation of the island.

She will give your island five stars for which you will be given the DIY recipe for the can. Now you will require a Can and a golden nugget to craft the Golden Watering Can