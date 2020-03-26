In this guide we will discuss how you would be able to get a 5-star rating for your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons and in case you have a lower rating, you can learn how to improve and if you already have 5-star rating this guide will help you learn how to maintain it.

How to Get 5-Star Island Rating in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Following are the main points that determine or improve the rating of your Island:

Have the maximum number of villagers.

Add more shops to your island and upgrade the existing ones.

Flowers should be within a certain amount.

Trees should also be within a certain amount.

Increase the number of fences.

Your whole island must have a uniform distribution of furniture.

Keep your island neat and aesthetic by taking out the trash and weeds.

So in order to get a five-star rating all you have to do is follow the above-written steps and design your island in the manner but even if you follow all the above mentioned points, there still might be some shortcomings due to which your rating will be at 3 or 4, so moving forward we will discuss how to get that rating to a sweet 5.

Furniture

How you place your furniture is very important when we talk about your island rating. You need to have a uniform and balanced distribution of furniture in your island in order to get a higher rating. If you have perfectly placed the furniture you might be able to get to a 4 star.

The secret to 5 Stars

At this point, we think that you have already gotten at least three stars for your island. Now the following points will tell you how to get the rating to 5:

There should be furniture all over your island, before it was uniform distribution but now you need to buy more furniture to fill up your island.

You need tp build and place fences along with DIY furniture along with store-bought furniture, presence of all three is mandatory for the full 5 stars.

Now the placement of your furniture doesn’t matter.

Consult with Isabelle and take her advice to make adjustments accordingly.

Placing Furniture

For getting those 5 stars you have to pay attention to how to place your furniture and how much furniture you have. Keeping specific furniture at specific places is also very important as it will also determine your rating. These are some of the items that will help you get a good rating.

Fences X 250 DIY Furniture X 70 Furniture(Miles) X 20 Furniture(Nook’s Cranny) X 65

Trees

Trees are not the most important thing when shooting for a 5 star but you still need some of them in there. If you cut down too many trees your rating will fall but planting too many trees won’t help it either.

Fences and Furniture

Your personally gathered furniture gives an overall good impression of your island to your visitors and if you place fences strategically the placement will look neat. A balanced ratio of fences, DIY and vendor furniture would the root cause of your rating.

Isabelle

Isabelle will guide you well, so whenever you place a new piece of furniture, go and meet Isabelle and get a critique from her. She will let you know if your island looks better or worse than before. If she fails to give you an opinion, you probably have maxed out the rating of that area.

Easy Items

Your rating will not increase if you only keep using expensive and rare materials for furniture on your island. So even if you use weed or rock-based furniture your rating will still increase.

DIY Furniture

Hay Bed Drying Rack Rustic Stone Log Stakes Classic Pitcher Iron Garden Chair Bamboo Car Stop

The required items or recipes could be different for each of your islands so keep on finding new materials and placing them.

What if you get a 5-star rating?

What would you get if you have achieved a 5 star rating for your Island in Animal Crossing New Horizons? Here’s what:

The Golden Watering Can Recipe

If you are able to raise your rating to 5 stars then your reward will be the recipe for a Golden Watering Can, given to you by Isabelle.

Lilies of The Valley

These are very rare flowers and will only bloom if your island has a 5 star rating.