Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix March 26 Released, Guns, Love, and Tentacles

Borderlands 3 has received a brand new update. You will see that Borderlands 3 Patch and Hotfix March 26 adds support for the new campaign add-on Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock; new ECHOcast Moxxtail Events; and the developers addressed quite a few community concerns. This update is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Borderlands 3 is the latest installment of the Borderlands first-person action saga, considered the father of looter shooters. The 3rd part leads us again through a galactic adventure full of extravagant characters, epic enemies & duels with exciting bosses, equipped with multiple weapons. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix March 26.
- Added support for Borderlands 3 campaign add-on: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock
- Level Cap increase – New Max Level 57
- 3 New Guardian Rank skills and Guardian Rank Increase
- New campaign add-on Game Menus that will allow players to start the campaign add-on with an auto-leveled character
- Support for the ECHOcast update and new Moxxtail Events
- Addressed memory leaks that occasionally occurred on Split Screen join/leave
- Fixed a crash thanks to this Borderlands 3 update that could sometimes occur after spending a large amount of Guardian Tokens
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when quickly navigating Crazy Earl’s shop
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur during the objective to collect tokens in the “Kill KillaVolt” mission in Lectra City
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur during the “Melee Mine Cart” objective of Angels and Speed Demons in Konrad’s Hold
- Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when loading into Grand Opening in Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot
- Fixed a crash thanks to this Borderlands 3 update that could sometimes occur when transitioning from The Spendopticon to The Compactor in a four-player game in Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot
- Optimization improvements
- UI Optimizations
- Gear lower than level cap no longer drops when player and enemy characters are each at level cap
- Added the ability start a campaign add-on with an auto leveled character
- Added support for more Guardian Rank perks
- Re-balanced game stage regions starting from about Act 2 on to better follow the player growth
Here you will find the complete list of Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix March 26 patch notes. I remind you that Borderlands 3 has been on sale since September 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; and December 17, 2019 for Stadia.