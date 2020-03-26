Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix March 26 Released, Guns, Love, and Tentacles

Borderlands 3 has received a brand new update. You will see that Borderlands 3 Patch and Hotfix March 26 adds support for the new campaign add-on Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock; new ECHOcast Moxxtail Events; and the developers addressed quite a few community concerns. This update is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Added support for Borderlands 3 campaign add-on: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

Level Cap increase – New Max Level 57

3 New Guardian Rank skills and Guardian Rank Increase

New campaign add-on Game Menus that will allow players to start the campaign add-on with an auto-leveled character

Support for the ECHOcast update and new Moxxtail Events

Addressed memory leaks that occasionally occurred on Split Screen join/leave

Fixed a crash thanks to this Borderlands 3 update that could sometimes occur after spending a large amount of Guardian Tokens

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when quickly navigating Crazy Earl’s shop

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur during the objective to collect tokens in the “Kill KillaVolt” mission in Lectra City

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur during the “Melee Mine Cart” objective of Angels and Speed Demons in Konrad’s Hold

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when loading into Grand Opening in Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot

Fixed a crash thanks to this Borderlands 3 update that could sometimes occur when transitioning from The Spendopticon to The Compactor in a four-player game in Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot

Optimization improvements

UI Optimizations

Gear lower than level cap no longer drops when player and enemy characters are each at level cap

Added the ability start a campaign add-on with an auto leveled character

Added support for more Guardian Rank perks

Re-balanced game stage regions starting from about Act 2 on to better follow the player growth

