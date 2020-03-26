Borderlands 3 DLC 2 Release Date, Unlock Times

The Borderlands 3 DLC 2 called Guns, Love, and Tentacles is just around the corner. Let’s take a look at what Gearbox Software’s new Borderlands 3 expansion pack has in store for us along with its release time.

Borderlands 3 DLC Unlock Times

We previously knew that Borderlands 3 DLC 2 was slated to release today on the 26th of March. However, we now know that publisher 2K Games will release Guns, Love, and Tentacles at 4 pm GMT today. If this time zone isn’t applicable to your region, here’s when the expansion will release in other areas:

12 pm EST March 26 (Eastern Time)

9 am PST March 26 (Pacific Standard Time)

3 am ACT March 27 (Australian Time)

How to get the DLC

You can get Guns, Love, and Tentacles by purchasing the ongoing Borderlands 3 Season Pass. Going by the Steam page of the Season Pass, players will get the following upon purchase:

4 campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions, and challenges

Butt Stallion weapon skin

Butt Stallion weapon trinket

Butt Stallion grenade mod

These DLC packs will have the Borderlands 3 DLC 2 along with Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot. This is the first Borderlands 3 DLC that came out last year. If you have already purchased the Borderlands 3 Collector’s Edition or the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition then you already have access to the Season Pass content.