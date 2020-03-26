Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.1 Is Out, Duplication Glitch Fix

A brand new patch released for Animal Crossing’s sequel. The game’s latest update is now available on Nintendo Switch. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.1, they fixed a major issue impacting game balance. This patch corrects the recently discovered duplication glitch. Below you will find the complete list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.1 patch notes.

Fixes a major issue impacting game balance.

Did you like using this duplication glitch? You can for a little while longer by booting Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.1. All you have to do is deny Update 1.1.1, but take note that you won’t be able to continue playing multiplayer online. So maybe think this through before doing anything. Unfortunately, there is no turning back if you already updated to the latest version.

This is the latest sequel to the saga. This game is all about management, collection, decoration and simulation of life, which has earned in its own right to be one of the most reputed after the successful deliveries of Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS. You will travel to a desert island and build your town from scratch, while making friends with other neighbors.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1 contains the first special event, Easter (4/1-4/12). Nintendo Switch Online members also received a bonus rug that can be obtained with Nook Miles and Pocket Camp players can obtain certain PC items via the machine in Resident Services.

I remind you that Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on March 20, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.