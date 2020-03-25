Zombie Army 4: Dead War Update 1.07 Is Out, Support For Weekly Events

Zombie Army 4: Dead War has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.07. You will see that Zombie Army 4: Dead War Update 1.07 is quite a small update, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. The developers added support for Weekly Events and a Fix for headshot not dealing full damage to Elties. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This is a zombie-themed video game framed in 1946, during a Europe torn by zombie hordes commanded by Hitler. Created by Rebellion Developments, this game calls users to face the darkness alone or in the company of other players taking advantage of epic weapons, various skills, and more. Below you will find the complete list of Zombie Army 4: Dead War Update 1.07 patch notes.

Support for Weekly Events

Fix for headshot not dealing ful damage to Elties

In other news, along with the main game, the Deluxe Edition includes the Undead Airman character pack, the Solid Gold weapons pack, and FG-24 semi-automatic rifle bundle. Together with the game, the Super Deluxe Edition will give you access to tons of post-launch content: 3 new levels for the Campaign, 4 new character packs, 9 new weapons bundles, 5 packs of armament skins, and 4 new packs of costumes for the characters.

In addition, the Zombie Army 4 Collector’s Edition includes a series of physical and digital limited edition objects: The deliciously horrifying 10-inch zombie shark figure, Exclusive Collector’s Edition box, 60 page art book, Steelbook, Sample of the Digital Soundtrack, and the Undead Airman character pack.

I remind you that Rebellion’s Zombie Army 4: Dead War released on February 4, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.