The Division 2 Update 1.20 (Title Update 8.4) Is Live, Changes And Bug Fixes

Ubisoft’s The Division 2 has received a brand new patch. This patch is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You will find that The Division 2 Update 1.20 (Title Update 8.4) is a big update with loads of gameplay changes, some balancing changes, quite a few bug fixes, and reward caches from Conflict matches at maximum level are now of High-End quality.

The download and install size on the PS4 will be 2.5 GB. Depending on the platform you are using, the size of the download may also be different. The Division 2 servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when The Division 2 servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

The Division 2 is an action and shooting video game, loaded with role-playing elements and based on a persistent online world where players have to join forces to fight different threats in a place with post-apocalyptic vibes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding The Division 2 Update 1.20 (Title Update 8.4).

Seasonal Manhunt is changed to allow progress at Normal difficulty and above. This will make playing together easier as all players will gain progress no matter what difficulty was set by the group leader.

Seasonal Manhunt is receiving a button in the Manhunt UI that allows players to reset the Manhunt to replay it. This allows players to reset the progress specifically and without changing the Global Difficulty.

This also means changing the Global Difficulty will not reset the Seasonal Manhunt and players are required to reset it via the Seasonal Manhunt UI in this The Division 2 patch.

Coyote’s Mask will drop from Coyote with an increased drop chance on higher difficulties.

We are also looking into providing the Mask for players that have not received them even though they reached Season Rank 35.

Increasing the reward quality for the following Open World Activities to be in line with other activities: Public Execution, Settlement Blockade and Propaganda Broadcast.

Reward caches from Conflict matches at maximum level are now of High-End quality.

Here you will find the complete list of The Division 2 Update 1.20 (Title Update 8.4) patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s The Division 2 released on February 7, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.