Slay The Spire Update 2.03 Is Out, The Watcher Included As 4th Character

A new update went live for Slay The Spire on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. In Slay The Spire Update 2.03, you will find that the developers updated the game to version 2.0, and they included The Watcher as the 4th character. They also added some new potions, new relics, two new trophies only for PlayStation 4 players, various balance adjustments, and quite a few bug fixes.

Slay the Spire seeks to be the best possible card game combining its proposal with roguelike elements in which the player has to build a unique deck choosing from hundreds of cards, find strange creatures, and discover relics of immense power. This is simply a single player card game when you want to rest from the stress of online ranked games. Below you will find the complete list of Slay The Spire Update 2.03 patch notes.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that Slay The Spire Patch 2 Hotfix fixes a few issues with translations and there is also other improvements. Something that stands out is that they added updated logic so Fasting power’s description works properly in various languages and they updated the main English font from Kreon v1 to Kreon v2.

As always, feel free to contact them at support@megacrit.com. I remind you that Mega Crit Games’ Slay The Spire released on January 2019 for PC, May 2019 for PS4, June 2019 for Switch, and August 2019 for Xbox One.