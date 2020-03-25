Risk of Rain 2 Update 1.04 Released, Hidden Realms Console

Risk of Rain 2 has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.04. You will see that Risk of Rain 2 Update 1.04 finally introduces the third major content update, Hidden Realms, on consoles. The developers mainly focused here on expanding the base game with loads of fun and exciting content. As you may have noticed, this patch is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

After garnering good reviews with the first game, Hopoo Games introduced Risk of Rain 2, a four-person cooperative shooter packed with loot, final bosses, and scalable difficulty. The game also features handmade levels and random enemies, as well as an increased interest in telling the story of your universe. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Risk of Rain 2 Update 1.04.

Passive: Poison – Certain attacks apply poison, dealing damage over time but cannot kill.

An arsenal of new items and equipment is now at players’ disposal. This includes two new Lunar items, Adaptive Chests, Overgrown 3D Printer, seven new items, and a new type of equipment called the Jade Elephant. Community Suggested Changes – Quality-of-life improvements suggested by the community have been implemented.

Here you will find the complete list of Risk of Rain 2 Update 1.04 patch notes. Take note that Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing’s Risk of Rain 2 is an early access title and released on March 27, 2019 for Microsoft Windows; and on August 30, 2019 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.