Resident Evil 3 Remake Coming To Nintendo Switch?

Capcom was successful in regaining the hype for the Resident Evil Franchise. While a datamine was out with the help of the demo, we were able to find a large amount of new information. It also hinted that the new Resident Evil 3 Remake might be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Earlier, we saw the demo of the remake giving us an overview of the gameplay. The datamine revealed some intriguing information. A list of prompts and in-menu texts consisting of a set of notifications specific to each version of the game.

Going through the list, the autosave prompt contains the version of the game you are playing. While PC, Xbox One and PS4 was present, there was also Nintendo Switch in the list. Upon further going through the data, there are also references to visiting each platform’s digital storefront.

Again while the other platforms being present, Nintendo Switch eShop was also present in the list. This may come off as exciting news both being able to experience the horror on the handheld device while also seeing the Switch’s capabilities as a device.

Capcom’s RE Engine is one of the most impressive gaming engines out there. We already saw how visually pleasing RE 7, RE 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5 were. RE 3 Remake seems just as promising. However, it is hard to imagine if a console as small as the switch will be able to handle the game.

Furthermore, if this was the case then the previous games (RE 7 and RE 2) should have been out first. While there isn’t any news regarding developments of RE 3 for the Nintendo Switch, this data may have different interpretations.

The first being Capcom must have experimented by porting it to switch and this may just be leftover data. Other possibilities indicate a similar experiment to the RE 7 cloud share which is playing the game through steaming.

While numerous speculations may surface, Capcom might have different plans for RE3 Remake. For now, we can only be entertained through rumours and speculations. Resident Evil 3 Remake comes out on the 3rd of April 2020. We might get news relating this once it hits the other platforms.