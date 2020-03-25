Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Update 1.08 Is Out, Balance Patch

EA and PopCap Games’ Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has received a much-needed patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Update 1.08 is a big balance patch with loads of improvements and adjustments. This patch will definitely make the game much faster and more accurate.

This is the latest installment of Plants vs. Zombies, in which through a third-person camera, players embody a constant struggle for different arenas to undead or vegetable. This time the fight takes place in three new regions, where players can enjoy up to 20 customizable characters through 6 multiplayer modes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Update 1.08.

Common: Overhealth – Add decay delay 10 sec; Add decay rate -2.0 health/sec. Sprinting – Remove camera control reduction; Improve blending of sprinting movement speed to regular movement speed. Target Lock UI – Abilities that home towards enemies now display lock on UI to targeted victim. Includes Thorn Apart, Spell Disaster, Can’t Miss-ile, Blue Blazes.

Overhealth – Add decay delay 10 sec; Add decay rate -2.0 health/sec. Sprinting – Remove camera control reduction; Improve blending of sprinting movement speed to regular movement speed. Target Lock UI – Abilities that home towards enemies now display lock on UI to targeted victim. Includes Thorn Apart, Spell Disaster, Can’t Miss-ile, Blue Blazes. Peashooter: Chili Bean Bomb – Decrease refresh time 18->14.85 sec; Refresh timer doesn’t start until explosion. Upgrade Bean Party – Increase refresh reduction 1->4.5 sec.

Chili Bean Bomb – Decrease refresh time 18->14.85 sec; Refresh timer doesn’t start until explosion. Upgrade Bean Party – Increase refresh reduction 1->4.5 sec. Chomper: Spikeweed – Adjust trajectory to be more center screen aligned. Burrow – Increase chomp distance 3.0->3.75 m; Increase chomp height distance 1.0->4.25 m. Grody Goop – Adjust trajectory to be more center screen aligned.

Spikeweed – Adjust trajectory to be more center screen aligned. Burrow – Increase chomp distance 3.0->3.75 m; Increase chomp height distance 1.0->4.25 m. Grody Goop – Adjust trajectory to be more center screen aligned. Kernel Corn: Butter Beacon – Increase active spotting 4->6 sec; Adjust trajectory to be more center screen aligned. Legendary Upgrade Shogun Guard – Fix issue with Rapid Recob Upgrade not working. Upgrade Rapid Recob – Increase reload time multiplier 0.5714->0.5x.

Butter Beacon – Increase active spotting 4->6 sec; Adjust trajectory to be more center screen aligned. Legendary Upgrade Shogun Guard – Fix issue with Rapid Recob Upgrade not working. Upgrade Rapid Recob – Increase reload time multiplier 0.5714->0.5x. Night Cap: Casting Shadows – Fix issue with aiming not being allowed when inside Casting Shadows area of effect; Decrease push force applied 2.0->1.5; Decrease aim modifier 0.7->0.8x; Adjust trajectory to be more center screen aligned. Upgrade Parkour – Decrease strafe speed multiplier 1.8->1.4x; Decrease backpedal speed multiplier 1.8->1.2x. Shadow Sling – Decrease speed multiplier 1.8->1.4x; Decrease active duraton 2->1.5 sec; Decrease out duration 1->1.5 sec.

Are you eager to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Update 1.08 patch notes. I remind you that EA and PopCap Games’ Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville released on October 18, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.