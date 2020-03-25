Overwatch Update 2.85 Is Out, General Updates And Bug Fixes

A brand new update released for Overwatch. Blizzard Entertainment’s latest patch released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Overwatch Update 2.85 is a minor sized patch, as there are only three confirmed patch notes regarding a general update and two bug fixes. Something that stands out is that achievements listed on the Career Profile page can now be earned in Quick Play Classic.

Overwatch is a cooperative and competitive first-person action video game developed by Blizzard, creators of games such as Starcraft, Diablo or Warcraft, which for the first time address a first-person shooter profile game. The title is set in a distant and fantasy future, where dozens of heroes are the only ones able to safeguard peace on Earth from the threat of hostile robots. Below you will find the complete list of all Overwatch Update 2.85 patch notes.

Bug Fixes: Fixed several AI pathing issues in the Archives missions.

Fixed several AI pathing issues in the Archives missions. Bug Fixes: Reduced volume of Slicer’s pre-attack sound in Uprising as they were previously a bit too prominent.

Recently, the devs released another update. You will find that Overwatch Update 2.84 has various bug fixes, hero updates, general updates, and competitive updates. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added a new feature, Share Replays, where players can share their in-game replays with others; and Season 3 of Competitive 6v6 Lockout Elimination has begun.

I remind you that Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch released on May 24, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC; and on October 15, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.