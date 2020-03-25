Konami Says Silent Hill Reboot Rumors For Playstation 5 Are False

It’s been five years since Konami cancelled Silent Hills, the seemingly perfect team-up between Hideo Kojima, Guillermo Del Toro, and Junji Ito. Now, for the past several weeks, Silent Hill reboot rumors have been circulating. Today, Konami made an official statement that these rumors are fake, according to a representative.

The rumors said that the series would be getting a soft reboot on the Playstation 5 when that console came out, which would be a welcome change considering since Konami’s cancellation of Silent Hills the only Silent Hill “game” we’ve gotten is a pachinko machine variant.

Even though Konami has stopped the Silent Hill reboot rumors, however, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any other rumors about it. Another rumor has been spreading around that Sony is interested in buying the rights to the Metal Gear, Silent Hill, and Castlevania franchises, though whether this is true or not also remains to be seen.

While it would be good for Silent Hill to possibly get a reboot after a string of mediocre-to-bad games that have come out in the past few years, there’s likely still a large number of fans of the original series that just want to see how Silent Hills would have turned out, especially given the reactions to the game’s playable teaser.

There’s no telling what Konami might actually have planned for Silent Hill in the future either, especially considering the only stuff it’s done with Silent Hill is the aforementioned pachinko. While they might want to keep control of the property simply for its profitability, since they’re not doing anything else with it maybe Sony will buy it after all.

Even if the Silent Hill reboot rumors are fake, hopefully the series isn’t completely dead and we’ll eventually see a new game in the series on the Playstation 5 or some other platform in the future.