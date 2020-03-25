Are you too tired of going to a wardrobe to change your clothes? Do you want to be able to change your outfits whenever you want? In this guide we will show you How to Get Star Wand in Animal Crossing New Horizons just for that convenience, so you can change your clothes right outside a party and fit in.

How to Get Star Wand in Animal Crossing New Horizons

It’s not that hard to get a star wand for yourself, and you will be introduced to the concept very early on in the game. It’s an item purely used for cosmetic purposes, and if you simply don’t care about taking a trip to the wardrobe, then you can go ahead and skip it.

Wands are nifty little pieces of equipment that allow your character to change your outfit without having to visit a wardrobe.

The Star Wand Recipe

In order to get a wand, you are going to want to talk to Celeste (Owl) who will visit your island at night-time during a meteor in the sky near the museum.

She will be giving you a recipe for a star wand. Soon, you will discover that in order to craft the wand you need Star Fragments.

You are going to want to gather a Large Star Fragment and three Star Fragments for one Star Wand in Animal Crossing.

Gathering the Materials

To find the materials mentioned in the recipe, you are going to have to wait for a specific day. Wait until Isabella says that there will be shooting stars and then wait for night to fall over.

Go to the beach and look up at the sky. As the star moves through the sky, press A and it will glow even brighter.

Once you’ve made enough wishes on the said shooting stars, just head on out the next day to find Star Fragments scattered all over.

Switching Outfits

Before you get on with using your wand, head onto your wardrobe and select ‘Edit wand outfits’, and you will be able to select a total of eight.

Equip the wand and just press A to switch between the outfits you equipped previously in the wardrobe.

That’s all the features regarding the Star Wand, you can also go ahead and get the Bamboo Wand which performs pretty much the same way without any difference in functioning as far as we know.