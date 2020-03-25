Here’s How The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Midgar Has Been Expanded For Modern Times

Anyone who’s a Final Fantasy fan is likely fairly familiar with Midgar, the starting location of Final Fantasy 7 where most of the party is met. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be taking place entirely in Midgar, and here’s why the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Midgar has grown so much for the game.

In the original Final Fantasy 7, while Midgar was still portrayed as a large city, players never really got to explore that much of it, mainly being restricted to two Mako reactors, the slums underneath the main city, and the Shinra building. However, the remake has expanded the whole city into an explorable space.

The reason behind how much bigger Final Fantasy 7 Remake Midgar is, according to producer Yoshinori Kitase, is because with the technology of today, there is a much larger amount of things that Square Enix can put in the game, making Midgar far more open. It also helps to prevent the Remake from being a straight retread.

Previous interviews have said that players will be able to explore Midgar in more detail, being able to go into each of the different districts and see all the different ways that these districts are different from one another, filling in gaps and allowing even veteran players to get new experiences.

While all of the main story beats for Midgar will still be there, including the infamous crossdressing scene in order to meet Don Corneo, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Midgar has been filled with enough content to fill a 60 hour game, and we can likely expect just as much if not more content in the later installments of the game.

We now only have roughly two weeks until the Final Fantasy 7 Remake actually comes out, so if you’ve been waiting for this for as long as many Final Fantasy fans have, then hopefully Midgar will be able to keep you occupied for a good long while until the next installments start coming out. The game will be coming out on April 10 exclusively for the Playstation 4.