Half-Life Alyx might not be Half-Life 3 but it still has the same Valve DNA. You will still be able to access a Source Engine Console and enter those old codes from yesteryear. In this guide, we will go over all the working Half-Life: Alyx Cheats and Console Commands.

Most of the cheat codes work in Half-Life: Alyx but some of them require minor changes.

Half-Life: Alyx Cheats and Console Commands

Unlocking the “Cheat Console” is the same as it was before, though if you don’t know about it don’t worry.

You just have to follow the steps which we are going to mention below before starting the game. Once you have opened up the console you will be able to input the cheat codes.

So the steps which you need to follow are as follows:

Open up your Steam Library, Right-click on “Half-Life Alyx” and select the properties option.

After opening up the properties window select “Set Launch Options”

A text box window will pop up where you will have to type “-console –vconsole” and press “OK”

Note: Make sure you don’t type the text wrong otherwise it will not work and you will end up getting an error.

Opening the Console in Game

Once you are through these steps you can start with using the cheat codes. Though for most of the commands to work you have to be in the game. In order to make them work you follow one more step which is:

Press “~” on your keyboard to open up the console. If you are finding it difficult to locate the key then it is just above the “Tab key”.

Once you have pressed the tilde key, a new window will open up on your screen and “NOT” on your VR headset.

Entering Commands

Once your console window opens you will see three text fields at the bottom of the window namely “Filter”, “Search” and “Command”.

Ignore the fields named “Filter” and “Search” and type in your commands in the “Command Field”.

Once you have typed in or copy-pasted your command hit the enter key.

Make sure of one thing that before typing the command you must type “sv_cheats 1” and press enter to make most of the commands work.

Some of the cheats codes which we have for you are: