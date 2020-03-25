Half-Life: Alyx has finally hit the screens and is available as a virtual reality game. Since it is not that easy to get the best performance from a game while you are playing it on a VR. To get the best experience of the game you need to have the optimal performance to quality ratio and that is where our Half-Life: Alyx Best Settings Guide comes in.

Half-Life: Alyx Best Settings

Firstly, to get an amazing experience of the game, you need to have a good VR headset. The performance of the game also depends on exactly what kind of VR you are using.

Different headsets have different refresh rates. Where Valve Index can go up to 144Hz, Oculus Rift S has a limited to 80Hz and if we look at HTC Vive Cosmos headsets, they are limited to 90Hz.

Now we need to know the requirements to make this VR experience a success for you and for that, there are some settings that you need to have a look into.

So you need to have a PC which falls into certain requirements. You can play Half-Life Alyx if your PC fulfills these requirements. Below are the listed requirements of your PC.

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 12GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

To play Half-Life Alyx, your system needs to be more upmarket. Its minimum Nvidia GPU is just the 6GB GTX 1060, which has been the most popular graphics card for quite some time according to Steam Charts, and its CPU requirements aren’t very modern either.

For example, if you are using Intel Core i5-8600K CPU running at stock speeds, 16GB of RAM and Asus GeForce GTX 1060 OC 9Gbps Edition, which also has the latest updates of Windows 10, game updates and graphics card drivers installed.

Using the HTC Vive Cosmos due to its higher refresh rate of 90Hz versus the Oculus Rift S’ 80Hz display is a good option as well. We are setting this up in order to test Half Life Alyx.

Your usual Steam overlay doesn’t work in VR, nor does Nvidia Shadowplay. Use SteamVR’s Display Performance Graph, which you can show on your Desktop or inside the headset itself if you go into SteamVR’s Developer menu. It helps you to know the frame time, which is the speed it’s providing the game at.

There is a 90Hz refresh rate which equates to a frame time of around 11ms for the HTC Vive Cosmos. Above this number, the headset will be running slower than its 90Hz refresh rate.

You’ll be hitting that 90Hz refresh rate if it’s faster than 11ms. The higher the graphics settings, the harder your PC’s going to have to work to hit that ideal frame time counter.

You have four graphic options in Half-Life Alyx which include Low, Medium, High and Ultra. There is not much difference between the four graphics.

All four quality settings have their Texture settings ramped up to High or Ultra, which ensures visual parity regardless of the graphics card you have in your PC.

Open up the advanced performance settings menu where you have an extra Ultra texture setting but Ultra’s default option is set to High like everything else.

Shadows, character detail, fog, particle effects, audio detail, and ragdoll count differ between each quality setting.

Low has its Flickering Light, Soft Cloth and High-Quality Hologram options switched off which is why Half-Life: Alyx won’t feel quite as spooky as a result.

If you have GTX 1060 then it is fine if you stick with either Low or Medium when you’re playing on a Vive or Oculus Rift. If you’re looking for maximum atmosphere, or are playing on a Valve Index and want to make the most of its 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rate options, then you need a more powerful graphics card.

Using EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti SC Gaming card to check how something more powerful in Nvidia’s older GTX 10-series family handled the game. Half-Life: Alyx is defaulted to High-quality and seems more comfortable there. It might go up to 14ms but it isn’t like GTX 1060 card.

Ultra hovers around a similar frame time between 13-14ms. High / Ultra experience in Half-Life: Alyx should probably equip themselves with either an RTX 2070 or RTX 2070 Super.