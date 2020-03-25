Elden Ring Soundtrack To Be Worked On By From Software Veteran Yuka Kitamura

Veteran From Software composer Yuka Kitamura will apparently be heading the creation of the Elden Ring soundtrack. This is according to a Twitter post earlier today where she confirmed it in response to a question from one of her followers. However, we have no sneak previews of it just yet.

Kitamura has been responsible for the creation of multiple From Software game soundtracks, including Bloodborne, Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Considering the music of each of these games have been some of their most-praised points, Elden Ring will likely do the same.

While we still know nothing of Elden Ring yet since it was first announced at E3 2019, it’s nice to know that we’ll at least be getting something about it this year. While Elden Ring is supposed to be releasing sometime this year, possibly in June, with the coronavirus nothing is really certain right now.

All we know about the game right now is that George R. R. Martin, author of the critically acclaimed A Song of Ice and Fire series, helped to construct the game’s setting. However, despite numerous rumors of playable demos popping up in places like Gamescom, there’s no gameplay of the game yet.

Either way, if Kitamura composes the Elden Ring soundtrack the same way she did other soundtracks like Dark Souls 3, we can likely expect more operatic choruses and loud, bombastic boss themes to be in the game when it comes out.

Hopefully, even if Elden Ring is delayed on account of the coronavirus, we’ll be able to see that it’s well worth the wait when the game finally comes out. With any luck From Software will be able to show off some gameplay as well.

In the meantime, we can only wish Kitamura good luck in her efforts, and hope the Elden Ring soundtrack is her best one yet.