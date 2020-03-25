EB Games Australia Just Launched 6 Games Ahead of Release

EB Games Australia has recently launched six games ahead of their intended release dates. Some games are up for grabs a full five days earlier than their official launch dates.

EB Games Australia broke the news that six new IPs were available for physical purchase in their stores. These six games are:

Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

Dirt Rally 2.0 Game of the Year Edition (PS4, Xbox One)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Switch)

La Mulana 1&2: Hidden Treasures Edition (Switch)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Switch, PS4)

Gigantosaurus The Game (Switch)

Both Persona 5 Royal and La Mulana 1&2 were slated for a release date of 30 March for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch respectively.

You can get these games from EB Games Australia five days earlier than expected. Other games like Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Gigantosaurus The Game had release dates of 27 March.

Dirt Rally 2.0 and One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 were supposed to come out on 27 and 26 March respectively. The most obvious reason for these early releases is due to the current coronavirus situation. As of right now, Australia has 2,423 confirmed cases.

While some businesses in Australia have called it quits due to the outbreak, many other stores are still in operation. EB Games Australia is one of those stores though a widespread lockdown could be on the horizon for the country. Looks like EB Games wants to sell as many physical copies of games as they can before the shutdown occurs.

The Australian retailer recently had to cancel its Animal Crossing: New Horizons midnight launch due to the COVID-19 spread.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to think these games were released earlier due to that specific reason as well. However, EB Game Australia hasn’t given an official statement on the matter and we are just merely hypothesizing.

If you happen to be living in Australia, you can pick up a copy of these games ahead of most people. Be sure to visit the store quickly to take advantage of this opportunity.