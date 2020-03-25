DOOM Eternal Day 5 PC Patch Is Live, Fixed Photomode Bug

A brand new update released for DOOM Eternal. id Software and Bethesda Softworks’ latest update only released on PC (Steam). DOOM Eternal Day 5 PC Patch fixed an annoying bug where Photomode images were not saving on PC. The developers also improved regional availability of game servers when matchmaking as a team, and fixed a crash affecting some users on the final level.

DOOM Eternal is the sequel to the hit DOOM. Delving again into the classic roots of the FPS genre, the second installment developed by id Software and Bethesda continues to bet on the all-out war against demons. In this game, you must take on the role of the DOOM Slayer and take revenge on the forces of hell, where there are new and classic demons, as well as powerful weapons and abilities.

The game leads you to fight for different dimensions. Below you will find the complete list of DOOM Eternal Day 5 PC Patch patch notes.

Fixed crash affecting some users on the final level.

Fixed Photomode images not saving on PC.

Improved regional availability of game servers when matchmaking as a team.

Photomode images now save here: C:UsersSaved Gamesid Software DOOMEternalbasescreenshots.

In other news, as you may or may not know, DOOM Eternal has no Deathmatch mode. This is something that may surprise many fans of the franchise. Pete Hines, vice president of marketing and communication for Bethesda, explained in a recent interview why DOOM Eternal does not have this mode.

In an interview with Shack News, Pete Hines has been blunt about his views on the Deathmatch. Meaning that for Bethesda’s vice president of marketing, this classic mode no longer has much more to contribute to the DOOM formula.

No. That mode is eons old. The biggest problem we thought we had with Doom 2016 was that [multiplayer] wasn’t done at id, and felt really disconnected from the base game that everybody loved. Whether you’re playing DOOM Eternal by yourself or with others, we want it to feel like you’re all playing the same game. That’s as opposed to, ‘I’m a badass demon slayer in single-player, but when I go over to multiplayer, there are no demons, and it’s just Deathmatch.’ I don’t know what that has to do with [Doom] other than that, well, a couple of decades ago we had that, so we should just have that again. We don’t want to do something just for the sake of doing it, or because something has always been a certain way.

I remind you that id Software and Bethesda Softworks’ DOOM Eternal released on March 20, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and Xbox One.