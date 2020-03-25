Control Update 1.09 Is Live, Fixes And Improvements

A new update went live for Control on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In Control Update 1.09, you will find that this is a very small update, as there is only one confirmed patch note. The patch notes are not very clear and detailed in what exactly has changed, but what we do know is that the developers only made a few general bug fixes and some performance improvements.

Formerly known as the codename “P7,” Control is a video game by the creators of Max Payne and Alan Wake, a third-person action adventure that combines Remedy’s signature designs with supernatural abilities and a sandbox or open-world universe. Control unfolds in a unique and constantly changing world that refreshes our familiar reality with the strange and inexplicable.

After a secret agency in New York has been invaded by a threat from another world, you assume in this game the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director who struggles to regain control. The title challenges you to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable charges, and reactive environments while battling deep and mysterious worlds. Below you will find the complete list of Control Update 1.09 patch notes.

General bug fixes and performance improvements.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that Control Update 1.08 improved the readability of the map; added button toggle options for Launch and Aim; revised the ability tree; added the Shield Rush ability upgrade to the Shield ability; and added the functionality to zoom in on collectable documents for improved readability.

I remind you that Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games’ Control released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.