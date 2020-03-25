Ark Survival Evolved Version 307.8 Released, Minor Improvements

A new update went live for Ark Survival Evolved on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Take note that you don’t have to manually download this update, as this is purely a server patch. In Ark Survival Evolved Version 307.8, you will find that there are only two confirmed patch notes. The developers fixed an issue that would prevent players connecting to OC servers, and they also re-enabled configuration to prevent Reapers from being transferred to Genesis.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 307.8 patch notes.

PS4: 546.12

546.12 Xbox One: 797.19

797.19 PC: 307.8

307.8 Fixed an issue that would prevent players connecting to OC servers

Re-enabled configuration to prevent Reapers from being transferred to Genesis.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 307.7 is quite a small update, as there is only one confirmed patch note. The developers fixed a bug which prevented the Moeder boss fight from initiating correctly. Take note that this update was also available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.