Sony Reconfirms The PlayStation 5 Holiday 2020 Launch Window

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently updated the official PlayStation 5 website. The Japanese company reiterated that their next-gen console will release in the holidays of 2020.

After the recent reveal of the PlayStation 5 specs, Sony Interactive Entertainment has re-confirmed the console’s release window.

If you go to the official PS5 website, you will come across a new logo for the console. This new logo has the term ‘PS5’ printed on top. However, at the bottom, it says “PlayStation 5 is coming” along with “Launches holiday 2020”.

Some of you may be wondering why Sony felt the need to reconfirm the console’s release window? Analysts predicted that the PS5 and Xbox Series X may only launch in limited capacities at the end of 2020. The ongoing coronavirus situation has caused people to even doubt the console’s 2020 release date.

In order to reaffirm the release window, Sony utilized the PS5 official website. It’s a smart move to make considering we still don’t have a specific release date for the PS5. Fans need to know if their favorite gaming machine will be available around the Christmas holidays.

The PlayStation 5 has 10.28 teraflops of GPU power along with an 8 core Zen 2 processor clocked at 3.5Ghz. Though not as powerful as the Xbox Series X, the console’s SSD speeds are far greater than its rival. The machine has an IO throughput of 5.5GBps for raw data and 8-9 Gbps for the compressed data.

Game developers have been praising the PS5’s SSD speeds due it decompression potential. These blazing fast SSD speeds could break the crunch culture prevalent at AAA game studios. However, a former Valve employee claims that the Xbox Series could potentially decompress textures faster than the PS5.

Looks like fans will have to wait until the holidays of 2020 to find out whether the PS5 or Xbox Series X is to their liking. Hopefully, Sony and Microsoft stick with their intended 2020 console release window amid this time of crisis.