SMITE Update 11.35 (7.3) Is Out, Grim Omens Event

A new patch went live for SMITE on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In SMITE Update 11.35 (7.3), you will find that this introduces the brand new Grim Omens Event. Take note that this will follow the story of the next two god releases. There is also the Lightbringers Battle Pass, Bone Chiller Skadi, Brood Mother Medusa, Demon’s Bane Merlin, Primal Vengeance Nemesis, and more.

SMITE is a third-party MOBA game in which you embody the role of a mythological god/ess and make them fight on stage, using powers and tactics against other players and their armies. The players are grouped into two teams of between three and five people, and they will have to take down the rival army. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding SMITE Update 11.35 (7.3).

Mage’s Blessing: Increased Magical Power from 20 to 30.

Increased Magical Power from 20 to 30. Enchanted Ring: Increased Cost from 1100 to 1300 / All Tier 3 items building from this will remain the same total cost / Increased Power from 40 to 55.

Increased Cost from 1100 to 1300 / All Tier 3 items building from this will remain the same total cost / Increased Power from 40 to 55. Devourer’s Gauntlets: Increased Base Physical Lifesteal from 10% to 15%

Increased Base Physical Lifesteal from 10% to 15% New Lightbringers Battle Pass thanks to this SMITE patch.

Bone Chiller Skadi

Brood Mother Medusa

Demon’s Bane Merlin

Primal Vengeance Nemesis

Totem Caller Hou Yi

New Event – Grim Omens

A new event begins thanks to this SMITE patch, that will follow the story of the next two god releases. Dark times are approaching in the SMITE universe as Yggdrasil withers away from Persephone’s failed plan. Mulan is determined to help humanity in any way she can. She will encounter friends and enemies as she uncovered the truth about the signs that signal the terrifying events that will soon unfold. Can Mulan persevere through the Grim Omens?

Here you will find the complete list of SMITE Update 11.35 (7.3) patch notes. I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios’ SMITE released on March 25, 2014 for PC; August 19, 2015 for Xbox One; May 31, 2016 for PS4; and February 18, 2019 for Switch.