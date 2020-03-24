Rocket League Update 1.75 Released, Changes And Bug Fixes

Psyonix’s Rocket League has received a new patch. This update is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that Rocket League Update 1.75 has various changes and bug fixes. The developers changed how controller vibration is set, fixed the appearance of several Decals, and fixed an issue causing some maps to not appear in Online Matches since v1.74.

This is a title of speed and football. In this installment, the main novelties are improved physics, faster playability, better graphics, unlockables, more vehicles, arenas, split screen for two, three and four players, dedicated servers and improvements to watch the plays at the most spectacular angle. Below you will see some key patch notes regarding Rocket League Update 1.75.

Changed how controller vibration is set under Options -> Controls

Added three Controller Vibration settings: ‘Disabled’ removes all controller vibration / ‘Default’ only vibrates on impacts, boost activation, and explosions / ‘All’ adds vibration for the entire duration of a boost.

Added a ‘Vibration Intensity’ slider: Slider can move between 0.00 and 3.00 in intervals of 0.10 / Setting the slider to 0.00 disables vibration / Intensity settings below 0.5 may have inconsistent results across different controller types due to variance in vibration motors in Rocket League.

Slider numbers to recreate legacy settings: Light: 0.5 / Medium: 1.8 / Heavy: 3.0.

Fixed appearance of several Decals

Fixed an issue causing some maps to not appear in Online Matches since v1.74

Fixed Boost mutator in Spike Rush matches

Fixed bug with Quality filter during trade-ins

[Steam, Nintendo Switch] Players can now send more than three messages during a Private or Wireless Match (where applicable) when the match is paused

Are you anxious to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will see the complete list of Rocket League March Update 1.75 patch notes. Take note that Psyonix’s Rocket League released on July 7, 2015 for PS4 and PC. It also released on February 17, 2016 for the Xbox One and on November 14, 2017 for the Switch.