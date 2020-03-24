Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1.1 (1.84) Announced, Various Bug Fixes

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege has received details about a patch coming later this week. This update is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You will find that Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1.1 (1.84) fixed various operator visual animation issues; operator’s shields will flip if going prone right after a melee; spamming gadget equip/unequip can cause shield operators to take longer to equip shield.

In Rainbow Six Siege, you embody the famous elite group of tactical action operators, and even the terrorists if we opt for it. The game invites the knowledge of each faction, and for the first time in the saga, we enter a deep multiplayer facet of 5 against 5 players. Each user has a specific role in the team, and the maps and scenarios forces us to adapt our strategies in detail. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1.1 (1.84).

OBS: OBS compatibility with Vulkan (such as capture-mode) will work with the latest version of OBS Studio (v25.0).

Here you will find the complete list of Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1.1 (1.84) patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege released on December 1, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.