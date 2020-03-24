Path of Exile Update 1.42 (3.10.0E) Is Live, Delirium Improvements

Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile has received a new patch. This update is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Path of Exile Update 1.42 (3.10.0E) has a console specific fix that updated Neversink loot filters to version 7.81. Another thing is that Delirium mist now stops moving while all players in the area are engaged in a Blight Encounter, Betrayal Research encounter, Legion Encounter, Breach or Incursion.

Path of Exile is a free action and role-playing game that follows the “free to play” model to offer us a Diablo-like experience in which we must choose between a character class and then make it evolve wherever we want, while facing hordes of enemies in the dungeons of the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Path of Exile Update 1.42 (3.10.0E).

Delirium mist now stops moving while all players in the area are engaged in a Blight Encounter, Betrayal Research encounter, Legion Encounter, Breach or Incursion.

Activating or completing several time-consuming gameplay elements causes the Delirium mist to stop moving for a set amount of time based on the encounter type. The following conditions cause the Delirium mist to stop moving: an Abyss crack reaching its next location, defeating a Harbinger, defeating a Metamorph, defeating a Red Bestiary beast, defeating an Essence Rare monster, opening a Perandus chest, opening a Strongbox, completing a Blight encounter, completing a Legion encounter and defeating a Betrayal target in this Path of Exile patch.

When you fulfill the requirements for a reward for the third time in a Delirium encounter, an additional reward type is now added and its requirements automatically fulfilled for the first reward. The new reward is fulfilled in tandem with the initial reward. In addition, when you fulfill the requirements for the initial reward a fifth time, a second reward type is added (again with the requirements automatically fulfilled for the first reward). These rewards are chosen at the exclusion of each other.

Reduced the likelihood of receiving Generic, Weapon, Armour and Trinket reward types.

Delirium mist now stops moving when no players are in the instance. This should allow players to leave an area to vendor and trade items during a Delirium encounter more freely.

Monsters killed in a Delirium encounter now give additional credit towards filling reward bars based on the distance that they are from the Delirium mirror thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Substantially reduced the amount of life that Delirium bosses have outside of the Simulacrum.

Substantially increased the amount of Splinters dropped by Delirium bosses outside of the Simulacrum.

Reduced the amount of life that Delirium bosses have in the Simulacrum by 50%.

Removed the “x% increased Monster Attack Speed” and “x% increased Monster Cast Speed” stats from the Chain, Maim, Hinder, Additional Projectile and “Action Speed cannot be modified to below base value” modifiers on Simulacrum waves.

Reduced the value of Attack, Cast and Movement Speed on various Simulacrum modifiers.

Improved the visibility of the effects of the Icicle Wreath Delirium modifier.

The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is 750 MB, but the size may differ depending on the platform. Are you anxious to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Path of Exile Update 1.42 (3.10.0E). I remind you that Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile was on sale since October 23, 2013 for PC, August 2017 for Xbox One, and March 2019 for PS4.