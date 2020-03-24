Outer Wilds Update 1.04 Released, Bug Fixes

A brand new update released for Outer Wilds. Mobius Digital’s latest patch released on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Outer Wilds Update 1.04 implemented a save backup system on PS4 to prevent save data corruption if the game is terminated while saving, they implemented miscellaneous bug fixes for Patch 4 content, and improved the logo on the title screen.

Outer Wilds is an open-world video game in which we live a mystery adventure in a solar system that has been trapped in a temporary loop. The user must explore this world in the first person to discover the arcane secret behind this mystery. Players must obtain objects that will help them investigate and explore the environments looking for different signals around the world. Below you will find the complete list of Outer Wilds Update 1.04 patch notes.

Implemented a save backup system on PS4 to prevent save data corruption if the game is terminated while saving

Implemented miscellaneous bug fixes for Patch 4 content

Improved the logo on the title screen

Fixed visual bug when viewing parts of Brittle Hollow remotely

Fixed lighting bug in a specific part of Ash Twin

Optimized and stabilized memory usage

A while ago, the developers released another update. You will find that Outer Wilds Update 1.02 does not bring any new content to the table, but there are quite a few bug fixes and optimizations. Something that stands out is that they visually revamped the menu UI system, and added menu for gameplay options that can be triggered by looking at the Player Suit in the Ship after the first loop.

I remind you that Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive’s Outer Wilds released on May 29, 2019 for Xbox One; on May 30, 2019 for Windows; and on October 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4.