My Hero One’s Justice 2 Update 1.03 Is Live, Minor Bug Fixes

A new patch went live for My Hero One’s Justice’s sequal on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. In My Hero One’s Justice 2 Update 1.03, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. The developers fixed an issue where characters did not move as intended in online play and they also improved overall stability in the game.

This is a fighting video game based on one of the most well-known Japanese animation manga and series of the moment. Developed by Byking and Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game expands its fighter roster with new characters from the anime’s fourth season. Below you will find the complete list of My Hero One’s Justice 2 Update 1.03 patch notes.

Fixed an issue where characters did not move as intended in online play.

Improved overall stability.

In other news, Bandai Namco Entertainment recently released a new action packed trailer for the game. This trailer is a video of just over 2 and a half minutes long. In it you can see some of the characters that joined the roster list at My Hero One’s Justice 2. Keep in mind that the video also takes several seconds to let us see the combat styles of these characters.

This trailer lets you see among the 40 playable characters in this sequal, Seiji Shishikura, Camie Utsushimi, Gang Orca and many others. Here you can see the video.

I remind you that Byking and Bandai Namco Entertainment’s My Hero One’s Justice 2 released on March 12, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.