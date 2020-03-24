You need to have a Pocket Camp account to grab items from Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch. The Pocket Camp account is linked to the Nintendo account that your Nintendo Switch profile is linked to. In this guide, we will show you how to get exclusive Pocket Camp Items in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Get Pocket Camp Items in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You start off by selecting Nintendo from the in-game menu. Look at the lower right of the screen where the option is located. Since you need a Nintendo Account, you will create it by clicking on Create/Link Nintendo Account, and then selecting Create New Account. Once the account is created and linked, you are going to receive an on-screen confirmation.

You need your download code which you are going to get through My Nintendo screen in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Download Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and link your Nintendo account.

Use the in-game menu to open the My Nintendo screen. Once the account is linked, you are going to receive a Special Order Ticket that will reward you with Leaf Tickets in Pocket Camp. Other than that, you can also claim the code to input on your Switch.

There is an eShop on your Switch, which you must know about, open it and scroll down to where you can enter the code. Once you enter the code, it is going to start the download.

Now open Animal Crossing: New Horizons and then restart the game to access the Pocket Camp content.

The Pocket Camp items available in New Horizons on Switch are:

Brake Tapper

Campsite sign

Fortune-cookie cart

Market Place decoration

OK Motors sign

Pocket modern camper

Pocket vintage camper

OK Motors cap

Camper tee

OK Motors jacket

You can order the items from the Nook Stop through Nook Shopping. After that, you would have to wait until the next day when they will be delivered to you via mail.