Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 1.07 (2.0.0) Is Live, The Ghost Experience

A brand new update released for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft’s latest patch released on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 1.07 (2.0.0) introduces The Ghost Experience and two new classes. In The Ghost Experience, you can pick one of the pre-selected settings or modify parameters to create the unique experience you want.

Take note that you will be able to choose from a variety of community-requested settings, such as stamina management, health regen, new HUD settings, and much more. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 1.07 (2.0.0).

The Ghost Experience

Introducing the brand-new Ghost Experience! Pick one of our pre-selected settings or modify parameters to create the unique experience you want. Right when you boot up the game, you will be able to choose from two preset options or build your own combination.

Regular Experience: Play Ghost Recon Breakpoint the way it was released, with gear level and tiered loot.

Play Ghost Recon Breakpoint the way it was released, with gear level and tiered loot. Immersive Experience: A brand-new experience of the game that removes gear level and tiered loot entirely, and offers new tactical options.

A brand-new experience of the game that removes gear level and tiered loot entirely, and offers new tactical options. Custom Experience: Choose your own selection of settings to create a personalized fit.

You’ll be able to choose from a variety of community-requested settings, such as stamina management, health regen, new HUD settings, and more! For additional information on the Ghost Experience, check out their dedicated article here.

Classes

They added two new classes in Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 1.07 (2.0.0).

Engineer Class

Echelon Class: For more information on the Echelon, check out their Episode 2 Mission Briefing!

For more information on the Echelon, check out their Episode 2 Mission Briefing! Players with the Year 1 Pass will have exclusive access to both classes starting on March 24 for one week.

This is the latest installment of the action and tactical combat saga with an emphasis on Ubisoft military technology. Based on the military science fiction universe of Tom Clancy, this time we have a third-person action adventure focused on the cooperative with up to four players, presenting a more futuristic and immersive approach than ever.

Are you anxious to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 1.07 (2.0.0) patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint released on October 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.