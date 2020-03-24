Doom Eternal Vinyl Record Locations Guide

Doom Eternal’s various maps have a bunch of hidden things that you can discover. Vinyl records are among these and although not every mission will contain them, you can still come across them here and there. We’ve prepared this handy little guide that will point out every single Vinyl Record Location in Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal Vinyl Record Locations

Exultia

Head to the area where you used the Sentinel Mech’s hand cannon blast down a wall. There is giant box next to the arm and you must punch it on the side where the logo is.

This is will show you a hole in the floor that you must drop down into. You will then find the Vinyl Record at the location pinned by the yellow question mark.

Cultist Base

Near the end of the mission, you will enter a room filled with gaps from where tentacles appear and spiked meat pistons. Wait for the one on the back wall to lower down and then start walking on top of it.

Stay on the path to the left and then drop down after jumping over the piston that isn’t moving. You will find the vinyl on the ledge you land on.

Doom Hunter Base

When you’re in the area where you have to scramble up a bunch of walls, you must platform to find the vinyl. After scrambling up the first one, you must jump to the wall that’s at a diagonal angle. Jump to the platform and then push the skull button before going to the next tube.

Climb up to the top and leap to the next diagonal wall. Jump to the scramble wall on the left and then follow it around all the way to its end. There is a gap above you that you can climb. From there just drop down the tube and collect the vinyl.

Super Gore Nest

When you have to make your way through the area with the rotating balls of flames, you will spot the window in front of you that is next to a breakable wall. You can see the Vinyl through there so just wait for the rotating lava thruster to throw you a swing bar. Swing across and you will reach the vinyl. Once you’ve acquired the Blue Key, open the door to the area in front of the Super Gore Nest where you must place the keys. Walk on the path until you reach another door. Proceed through it and you will find the Vinyl further up the path.

ARC Complex

When proceeding through the hallway filled with dangerous electricity near the end of the mission, you must go through the locked door to your left. To unlock it, you must proceed further and enter the room with controls to the left so go in and push the button. Go back to the door and you can now enter it. The Vinyl is by the back wall of the room that is filled with engines. This one is found next to the area of the giant car park fight near the end of the mission. Head to the room on your left to find it on the right side.

Mars Core

There is a Grav Lift at the end of a hallway with tentacle holes on the floor. Double jump over the holes and dash to the lift. Use it to get to the ledge behind you and you will spot the Vinyl right there. Swing across using the pole and then get the item by double jumping. Head to the room with a giant box near the pods. You will find a couple of breakable air vents there. Jump on to the vent on the lef-hand side and break it to get inside. You can find the Vinyl straight ahead.

Taras Nabad

Near the start of the mission, you must double jump from the wrecked walkway and grab onto the swing bar to get across the area. You will see a small ledge in the distance behind you. Swing back across the bar and then land on to the platform by double jumping and dashing. Then you can grab the vinyl. When you’re in the room with the giant demon skull on the ground near the mission’s end, go behind the skull and push the button to turn on the Grav Lifts. Use one to go up and then break through the ceiling with your dash. Then grab the vinyl.

Nekravol Part One

There is a climbing wall with spikes on each side just by the area where you fought the enemies getting power from the Buff Totem. Scale it, look behind you and then go up by using the cages. Once you’re at the top, you must jump and dash to grab onto the wall.

From there, turn left and leap across the gap before dropping down. Then push the skull button to open the room with the Vinyl. Just head back to the last room past the spiky pillars on the floor.