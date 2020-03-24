Dead by Daylight Update 1.88 (3.6.2) Is Out, Bug Fixes

Dead by Daylight has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.88 (3.6.2). This patch is now available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You will see that with Dead by Daylight Update 1.88 (3.6.2), the developers fixed an issue that would award progress to both the Killer and the Survivor for the Trophy Quick Draw, they also fixed an issue that caused the Deathslinger’s chain winch to not break after shooting, and other bug fixes.

Dead by Daylight offers gameplay based on asymmetric multiplayer terror in which a user embodies a murderer and others must survive. The killer plays in the first person and has great skills and powers. Survivors, on the other hand, play in the third person, thus obtaining a better field of vision, and receiving incentives to collaborate with each other to try to escape from certain death. Below you will find the complete list of Dead by Daylight Update 1.88 (3.6.2).

Fixed an issue that would award progress to both the Killer and the Survivor for the Trophy Quick Draw.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Fixed a performance drop when using a Flashlight.

Fixed a performance drop when using a Flashlight. The Deathslinger: Fixed an issue that caused the Deathslinger’s chain winch to not break after shooting.

Fixed an issue that caused the Deathslinger’s chain winch to not break after shooting. The Trapper: Fixed an issue thanks to this Dead by Daylight patch that wouldn’t award any score event when resetting a bear trap.

Fixed an issue thanks to this Dead by Daylight patch that wouldn’t award any score event when resetting a bear trap. Fixed an issue that caused Survivors with the perk Saboteur to see the hook auras while being in a locker.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to be unable to be healed to full health when using the perks Solidarity, Autodidact and For the People on other Survivors.

I remind you that Behaviour’s Dead by Daylight released on June 2016 for PC; PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2017; and Switch on September 24, 2019.