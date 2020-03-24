Code Vein Update 1.50 Released, Real-Time Mode For Photo Mode

Code Vein has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.50. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will see that with Code Vein Update 1.50, a new real-time mode has been added to Photo Mode. Real-Time Mode allows you to use Photo Mode without stopping time in the game. There is also a new feature added to the hot springs that allows you to view past events; and the developers fixed a number of bugs and issues.

This is a role-playing video game developed by the creators of the God Eater saga, including Keit Iizuka as producer, Hiroshi Yoshimura as director and Yusuke Tomizawa as team leader. The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 1 GB. The size of the dowload may differ depending on the platform. Below you will find the complete list of Code Vein Update 1.50 patch notes.

Base Updates: A new feature allowing you to view past events has been added to the hot springs.

A new feature allowing you to view past events has been added to the hot springs. Base Updates: You can now sit in front of the piano.

You can now sit in front of the piano. Base Updates: While seated, you can press buttons to play the piano.

While seated, you can press buttons to play the piano. Photo Mode Updates: A new real-time mode has been added to Photo Mode.

A new real-time mode has been added to Photo Mode. Photo Mode Updates: Real-Time Mode allows you to use Photo Mode without stopping time in the game.

Real-Time Mode allows you to use Photo Mode without stopping time in the game. Photo Mode Updates: Photo Mode can now be entered during multiplayer thanks to this Code Vein patch.

Photo Mode can now be entered during multiplayer thanks to this Code Vein patch. Photo Mode Updates: Photo Mode during multiplayer will always be in real-time.

Photo Mode during multiplayer will always be in real-time. Photo Mode Updates: Pose settings are now available for your partner in Photo Mode.

Pose settings are now available for your partner in Photo Mode. Photo Mode Updates: Mask display settings will now be applied to your partner.

Mask display settings will now be applied to your partner. Photo Mode Updates: New photo frames and special effects have been added.

New photo frames and special effects have been added. System Updates: Added new gestures thanks to this Code Vein patch.

Added new gestures thanks to this Code Vein patch. System Updates: Changed the timing at which you can enter the Depths’ add-on in New Game+.

Changed the timing at which you can enter the Depths’ add-on in New Game+. System Updates: You can now obtain the necessary map before completing the Crypt Spire by investigating the memo placed near Davis in the base.

You can now obtain the necessary map before completing the Crypt Spire by investigating the memo placed near Davis in the base. System Updates: Fixed a number of bugs and issues.

I remind you that Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Code Vein released on May 31, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.