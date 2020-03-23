Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 Power Difference Is “Staggering”, Says Ex Sony Dev

According to an ex Sony Interactive Entertainment dev, the power difference between the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 is “Staggering”.

As we all know, the specs of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 were recently revealed. A comparison between the two showed that Microsoft’s next-gen console was more powerful than it’s Sony equivalent.

Chriss Grannel, an ex Sony dev talked to a few devs about the power difference between the next-gen machines:

I’ve chatted to a few devs and they have confirmed the power difference is quite staggering. However, they have said it doesn’t mean you can’t make good games on the PS5. These fanboys clearly don’t care about that and are massively rattled.

The ex Sony dev is of the view that this massive power difference doesn’t mean the PS5 is worthless. According to Grannell, fanboys are overreacting to the hardware difference between the Xbox Series X and the PS5.

We know that next-gen Xbox console has 12 teraflops of GPU power compared to its rival’s 10.28 teraflops. However, the PS5 has a higher IO throughput that the Xbox Series X. These high-speed data transfer rates have pleased developers more than anyone else. The PS5’s SSD could reduce the pressure on game designers due to its offloading speed.

What Grannell is trying to say is that PlayStation fans shouldn’t revolt against Sony just yet. In the end, all of this comes down to the quality of games that both platforms will provide in the next generation of console gaming. Though the Xbox platform doesn’t have the best exclusives, Microsoft seems to be trying to make up for that by providing backwards compatibility.

The PS5 will have some backward compatible games but it will only be limited to PS4 games. That’s because Sony is betting on its first-party exclusives to attract people to the platform.

In the end, it all comes down to preference. If you are a hardware enthusiast, the Xbox Series X will definitely catch your eye. On the other hand, game franchise loyalists may gravitate towards purchasing a PlayStation 5.