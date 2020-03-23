Earlier, Intel announced its 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs to release this year. The new architecture has new key features such as a CPU architecture redesign and faster Xe graphics. Most importantly it will be based on the 10nm process node to be more optimized for efficiency. An early test sample showing a quad-core CPU and performance test numbers revealed that The Tiger Lake-U Quad Core 11th Gen CPU performs phenomenal despite having lesser cores.

This new Tiger Lake-U quad-core processor secured a win over the previous Ice Lake lineup. With that said, we will cover the specifications on this quad-core beast. This early sample belongs to the mobile segment and has only four cores and eight threads. Featuring a 15W standard and 25/12W cTDPS, the base clock will sit around 2.70GHz and boost up to 4.30GHz. The CPU also packs 12MB L3 cache and a 2MB L2 cache. This is noteworthy as that’s a 50% bigger L3 cache and about a 2.5x increase in the total L2 size.

Even though Intel’s U/Y series processors fall in the mobile segment, the test platform in the SiSoftware Database showed a desktop setup.

Moving on to performance metrics posted by TUM_APISAK, the Tiger Lake-U sample got 401.96Mpix/s in the Sandra benchmark. The database also included comparisons made with the previous Ice Lake-U chips. The quad-core CPU was able to score above the Core i7-1065G7 which scored 378.63Mpix/s. While both generations are capable of having configurable TDPs, it was not specified what CPU is running at what TDP.

There are other performance metrics apart from just Multi-Media tests where the Tiger Lake-U still may perform better in comparison. This is mainly due to the restructure of the chip itself. If we compare the averages of each processor in comparison with the Tiger Lake-U sample, the Core i7-1065G7 sits at 278.10 MPix/s and the Core i5-9300H scores 306.11Mpix/s.

Lastly, the quad-core Core i3-10100 with its 3.6GHz idle and 4.5GHz boost clock with a 65W TDP scores 382.61 Mpix/s. This proves how impressive the Tiger Lake-U series chips are and might even be better when it comes out as a final product. More details on this are given on Wccftech.

We saw a similar CPU with similar boost clocks before too. The previous benchmarks revealed to us a 32% increase in the 15W variant and a 64% increase on the 26W variant in comparison to the Core i7 1065G7 (15W). We may see the Tiger Lake CPU lineup this year.

Intel does promise new changes to the architecture. The Tiger Lake CPUs will also have Willow Cover cores replacing Sunny Cove Cores which are present on the Ice Lake lineup. Along with that, we will also get better transistor-level optimizations with cache redesign and enhanced security features.

Intel’s new Tiger Lake CPUs will also come with Xe GPUs which will utilize TMSC’s 6nm and 3nm process. This said to deliver 2x increase performance against the gen 11 GPU featured on the current Ice Lake chips.

The new 10nm redesign may be capable of exchanging equal blows with the AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 7nm Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’. Will the Team Blue really be able to turn the tables around Team Red with the Tiger Lake lineup?