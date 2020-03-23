The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Localization Patch Released, Hotfix

A brand new hotfix released for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Skydance Interactive and Skybound Games’ latest patch released on PC (Steam). The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Localization Patch is quite a small hotfix, as there is only one confirmed patch note. You will find that the Tutorial messages for Reloading your Pistol, should now finally display properly.

This is an action and horror vr game. Developed by Skybound Games, in this adventure you travel to New Orleans, where you have to escape the threat of zombies and other survivors. This game of The Walking Dead, inspired by Robert Kirkman’s original comics, gives you freedom to act as you prefer both when fighting, and in decision making. Below you will find the complete list of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Localization Patch.

Tutorial messages for Reloading your Pistol, should now finally display properly.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that TWD:SS Hotfix #5 is also, like the above hotfix, quite a small update as it only has three confirmed fixes. Something that stands out is that they resolved an issue in which the Event System would not start if player left a conversation with “the man on the radio” too soon.

Another important update was Hotfix #4. You will find that TWD:SS Hotfix #4 has quite a few new additions, improvements, and some bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this update is that they added Alpha SteamVR Oculus Support and they increased the Save Slots from 6 to 15.

I remind you that Skydance Interactive and Skybound Games’ The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners released on January 23, 2020 for Steam and Oculus.