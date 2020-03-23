Tekken 7 Update 3.30 Released, Fahkumram

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Tekken 7 has received a brand new update. This patch is available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You will find that Tekken 7 Update 3.30 is quite an important patch, as it introduces DLC 14 & 15 of Season Pass 3. This patch also has loads of battle adjustments to various characters, and brings the new highly anticipated character, Fahkumram, to life.

Fahkumram is a Muay Thai champion of great strength. It is completely original in the saga and boasts an extensive range of movements focused on the use of fists, elbows, kicks, knees and sweeps, as well as highly aggressive holds.

This is a video game developed and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment. This game is the latest part of the renowned fighting saga with graphics thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 engine and includes various new characters. Below you will find the complete list of all Tekken 7 Update 3.30 patch notes.

In other news, Tekken 7 has managed to exceed 5 million copies sold. So while we already knew this milestone had been reached, it is now Bandai Namco Entertainment that has made it official and provided all the information. The five million copies sold were exceeded, in fact, in December 2019, and that has made the saga accumulate a total of 49 million units sold since its debut.

Through Twitter, Harada has published a new message to commemorate the officiality of the milestone and spread the commemorative image that he himself promised a few weeks ago. I remind you that Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Tekken 7 released on June 2, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.